Why is Raphinha not playing today for Barcelona vs PSG in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League?

Since Hansi Flick’s arrival, Barcelona have solidified their reputation as one of the world’s most competitive teams. By building a robust midfield, the Spanish club has maintained a captivating style of play. As it approaches the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League showdown against PSG, anticipation is high for an intensely competitive match. However, the absence of Raphinha, one of Barcelona’s standout players, raises significant questions about its offensive capabilities.

Raphinha has become one of Barcelona’s best players, leading the team’s offense alongside Lamine Yamal. Despite this, the Brazilian did not always have this role in the team, as he was one of the most criticized players when he arrived. Fans complained about his lack of creativity and limited impact on games. However, the arrival of Hansi Flick as head coach revolutionized his game, taking him to the highest level and putting him in contention for the Ballon d’Or.

In the 2025-26 season, Raphinha kicked off with impressive form, tallying three goals and two assists in just six LaLiga matches. His contribution on the field has been vital for Barcelona. However, during their commanding victory over Real Oviedo, the Brazilian left the field after sustaining an injury to the middle third of the biceps femoris muscle in his right thigh. This injury will sideline him for three weeks, ruling him out of today’s crucial clash against PSG.

Although his absence is significant, Barcelona boast key players ready to fill his spot in the lineup. During the transfer window, the front office made a bold decision to sign Marcus Rashford. Despite enduring a few lackluster years, the Englishman has delivered impressive performances for the team, earning him more opportunities in Raphinha’s absence. Meanwhile, players like Roony Bardghji and Ferran Torres are also eager to compete for a leading role.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona.

Barcelona predicted lineups vs PSG

Barcelona enter the matchup against PSG as a notably stronger force compared to their 2024-25 squad. However, head coach Hansi Flick faces significant injury challenges, though. With Raphinha sidelined, the team also misses Joan Garcia, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Gavi, and Fermin. Despite these setbacks, the Culers boast the depth needed to fill these gaps effectively, keeping them solid contenders for securing a second consecutive Champions League victory.

With this in mind, Barcelona could lineup as follows: Wojciech Szczesny, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin; Frenkie De Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Marcus Rashford; Robert Lewandowski.