Tigres UANL forward Sebastian Cordova will not be with the Mexican national team for their upcoming World Cup Qualifiers in January and February. Here, find out why.

It is almost the end of the first month in 2022, and soccer fans all across the world are looking forward to the year's most anticipated event: the FIFA World Cup. However, Qatar 2022 is still months away, and the Concacaf national teams still have a lot to play in order to secure a spot there.

The Third Round will finally resume in late January, kicking off a thrilling triple-header in which several nations' World Cup hopes will be on the line. Jamaica and Mexico will meet at Independence Park on Thursday on Matchday 9 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Meanwhile, three days later, El Tri will welcome Costa Rica, and then Panama on February 2 in the following two fixtures.

Several key players of the Mexican squad will miss these three upcoming World Cup Qualifying duels, and Tigres UANL attacking midfielder Sebastian Cordova is one of them. Here you will find out why the 24-year-old Mexico international is out of these January-February matchups.

Why isn't Sebastian Cordova playing for Mexico in January-February 2022 World Cup Qualifiers?

In preparation for the next matches against Jamaica, Costa Rica, and Panama, coach Gerardo Martino assembled a 30-man team. The absence of Sebastian Cordova in the national team was the greatest surprise of the call-up list.

This month, the 24-year-old left Club America to join Tigres for a sum of €5 million. However, according to Mediotiempo, Tata Martino has already been doubting the forward's form and continuity. Cordova has so far featured in three matches for his new side in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura.

He had previously managed to gather a total of 13 appearances for Club America in the 2021 Liga MX Apertura, netting just three goals. In addition, it is said that the 59-year-old manager is not happy with Cordova's performances in the El Tri jersey.