Gerardo Tata Martino has called up 30 players to face Mexico's upcoming Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. El Tri is in a critical position on the standings, so it is forced to get good results to avoid the risk of losing its direct ticket to Qatar 2022.

It may be now or never for Mexico National Team. It is facing 3 crucial games to ensure its place in Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Because of this, coach Gerardo Tata Martino has designed a 30-men roster to have the better weapons available in the upcoming clashes against Jamaica, Costa Rica, and Panama.

What looked like a comfortable scenario for el Tri, has turned into a nightmare, just the same as the one it has had in 2014 Concacaf Qualifiers. On those days, the Mexican squad had to take part in the Inter-Confederation play-off to grab one of the last spots in Brazil's 2014 World Cup. The tragedy was quite near.

This is exactly what Martino wants to avoid. Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers standings have Mexico in third place with 14 points, tied with Panama, one of its next rivals. The last place on the podium, headed by Canada and the US National Men Team, with 16 and 15 points respectively, is the last bridge to cross directly to Qatar 2022. Even the tiniest mistake can take el Tri to lose its privileged position.

Mexico's 30 man roster to face Jamaica, Costa Rica, and Panama in the World Cup Qualifiers

Nothing strange happened in Martino's called up. He still trusts in almost the same names to take Mexico's ship to a good destiny; first, playing as the away team in Jamaica on January 27, then receiving Costa Rica at Estadio Azteca 3 days after, and finally, being again the home side vs Panama on February 2.

The habit of having MLS presence in the Mexican squad remains, as LA Galaxy right back Julian Araujo is on the list. Related to el Tri European army, there are 12 players that belong to the old continent clubs, such as Napoli's winger Hirving Lozano, Wolverhampton's star Raul Jimenez, Betis' second captain Andres Guardado, Ajax's midfielder Edson Alvarez, and Celta de Vigo's just signed Orbelin Pineda.

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa, Rodolfo Cota, Alfredo Talavera, and Jonathan Orozco.

Defenders: Julian Araujo, Jorge Sanchez, Luis Rodriguez, Nestor Araujo, Julio Cesar Dominguez, Johan Vasquez, Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo, Gerardo Arteaga, and Osvaldo Rodriguez.

Midfielders: Edson Alvarez, Luis Romo, Hector Herrera, Andres Guardado, Erick Gutierrez, Carlos Rodriguez, and Orbelin Pineda.

Forwards: Hirving Lozano, Raul Jimenez, Jesus Corona, Diego Lainez, Alexis Vega, Rogelio Funes Mori, Henry Martin, and Uriel Antuna.