Why is Vinicius Jr not starting for Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille in Champions League today?

Real Madrid open their Champions League campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu against Olympique Marseille with a notable absence from the starting lineup: Vinícius Junior will begin the match on the bench.

Manager Xabi Alonso will start Franco Mastantuono in attack alongside Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Arda Guler. Alonso’s decision to leave Vinicius out of the starting XI was tactical, as he opted to go with four attackers. The Brazilian forward is expected to feature as a substitute in the second half.

In the four LaLiga matches Real Madrid have played so far this season, the Brazilian forward has started three times, coming off the bench in the remaining game.

Vini has recorded two goals and one assist during that span, making his omission from the starting lineup in Madrid’s Champions League opener all the more surprising.

Vinicius Jr celebrates a goal against Mallorca. (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Real Madrid’s starting lineup

Real Madrid took the field with the following starting lineup: Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni; Franco Mastantuono, Arda Guler, Rodrygo; Kylian Mbappe.

Meanwhile, Vinicius Jr. will wait for his chance to enter the game from the bench, joined by Andriy Lunin, Fran Gonzalez, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Gonzalo Garcia, Raul Asencio, Dani Ceballos, Fran Garcia, and Brahim Diaz.

The return of Bellingham is highly anticipated at Real Madrid, as the midfielder will be part of the team for the first time this season. The English player missed the past few weeks due to shoulder surgery but has since recovered and is on the bench for today’s match.