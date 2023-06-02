The countdown is on, the future of Lionel Messi is on the top of mind of many soccer fans all over the world. At the moment the World Cup winner has three real offers, the first of those being Barcelona, the second Major League Soccer, and the third the Saudi Premier League.

For the Saudi league Messi has a mega offer on the table, but aside from the money aspect, Messi is not too keen on joining the Saudi League. MLS is a firm second, but the sporting situation of Inter Miami may not be appealing to a player who is accustomed to winning, constantly.

Then there is Barcelona, which is reported to be the desired destination of the Messi family, but Barcelona could not absorb Messi’s contract without letting go or selling a high number of players. Xavi and the world will have their answer soon according to a report.

When will Messi announce his next team?

According to Xavi, “Next week he will make a decision and you [media] have to leave him alone,” the Barcelona boss said to El Mundo Deportivo.

“He will decide next week and now there are 200 hypotheses. He will decide his future and here the doors are open, there is no debate.

“(Messi) will end the season there [at PSG]. He has a lot of respect for Paris Saint-Germain. He wants to finish in the best way. His contract ends and then, he has all the right in the world to say where he goes, where to end his career.”