Bahrain Grand Prix 2022: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the first F1 date in the US

The Formula 1 2022 campaign stars its course this weekend with the first Grand Prix Race of the year to be held in Bahrain. The Bahrain Grand Prix is a scheduled Formula One race at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on Sunday, March 20, 2022. The race will be the opening round of the 2022 Formula One World Championship. You can watch it in the US on fuboTV (free trial).

On April 4, 2004, the Bahrain International Circuit hosted its debut race. Formula One's inaugural Middle Eastern Grand Prix was a huge success, earning the FIA's "Best Organized Grand Prix" title. The event has traditionally been the third race on the schedule.

In the previous 2021 event, it was Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes who took the No.1 place at the podium. Overall, the Englishman also holds the record for most wins (5), while his side Mercedes, as well as Ferrari with six wins each, are the track constructors' leaders.

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix: Starting grid

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc went head-to-head in qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix, but Leclerc emerged triumphant Leclerc's timing of 1:30.558 placed him tenths ahead of Red Bull's Verstappen as they resumed their battle from practice.

Carlos Sainz finished third, barely ahead of Sergio Perez, while Valtteri Bottas passed Mercedes duo, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Take a look at the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Starting Grid.

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) Kevin Magnussen (Haas) Fernando Alonso (Alpine) George Russell (Mercedes) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) Esteban Ocon (Alpine) Mick Schumacher (Haas) Lando Norris (McLaren) Alex Albon (Williams) Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) Nico Hulkenberg (Aston Martin) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix: Date

The Bahrain Grand Prix Race will take place on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain. It will have 57 laps in a circuit with 5.412 km (3.363 mi).

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix

The first race of the Formula One World Championship 2022, the Bahrain Grand Prix will be broadcasted on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on ESPN in the United States.

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix: Storylines

This will be the 73rd edition of the Formula One World Championship. 22 Grands Prix will be hosted throughout the globe to compete for the title, and the championship will finish sooner than in previous years in order to avoid conflicting with the FIFA World Cup. Max Verstappen of Red Bull will defend his 2021 title, and Mercedes are the reigning constructors' champions.

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix: Predictions And Odds

The oddsmakers have made their predictions for this weekend's race in Bahrain, and Max Verstappen is seen as the lone favorite. PointsBet have given him odds of +125 to win, while Carles Leclerc's victory would result in a +150 payout. Carlos Sainz is at +800, and Lewis Hamilton could bring a payout of a whopping +1600.

PointsBet Max Verstappen +125 Charles Leclerc +150 Carlos Sainz +750 Lewis Hamilton +1600

* Odds by PointsBet