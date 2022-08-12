The Seoul E-Prix I and II will be the 15th and 16th races of this 2022 Formula E. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The definition of the 2022 Formula E championship will take place this weekend in what will be the Seoul E-prix I and II. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

This weekend the 15th and 16th races will take place, the last of the 2022 Formula E season, and in which the world championship will be defined. Stofeel Vandoorne is undoubtedly the main favorite to become champion since he is currently the leader with a difference of 36 points over Mitch Evans, the second (see the standings here).

With a victory in E-Prix I, Vandoorne will secure the title, although of course Evans and Edoardo Mortara, the only ones with a chance to challenge the Belgian driver for the title, will fight as much as possible to become champions. It will undoubtedly be an exciting definition in a weekend that will also have the action of the Nascar 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400.

Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix I and II: Race Information

Date: Saturday and Sunday, August 13 and 14, 2022

Time: 3:00 AM (ET) -it will be the same time for both E-Prix-

Location: Seoul Olympic Park, Seoul, South Korea

Live Stream: FuboTV

Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix I and II: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 AM

CT: 2:00 AM

MT: 1:00 AM

PT: 12:00 AM

Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix I and II: Storylines

The double race in London turned out to be very beneficial for leader Stoeffel Vandoorne, who up to that point was leading by a small margin over the other three contenders: Evans, Mortara and Vergne. However, the Belgian managed to obtain a difference of 36 points that leaves him on the verge of the championship.

The only ones who could take the title away from him are Evans and Mortara, as Vergne had a weekend to forget in London which left him out of contention for the championship. It will not be easy at all since the Belgian obtaining more than 14 points between the two races would already be champion (with a 3rd place he would add 15).

How to Watch 2022 Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix I and II in the US and the UK

The 15th and 16th races of this 2022 Formula E season that will take place this Saturday and Sunday, August 13 and 14, 2022, at the Seoul Olympic Park, Seoul, South Korea; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: CBS Sports Network, CBS Online. In the United Kingdom it will be broadcast on: Eurosport 2, Channel 4, Eurosport player.

Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix I and II: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not a favorite for this race yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. For the race specifically, the favorite is likely to be chosen after qualifying, but for the championship the favorite will undoubtedly be Stoeffel Vandoorne.

