Air Force take on Baylor at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth for the 2022 Armed Forces Bowl. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Air Force vs Baylor: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Armed Forces Bowl

Air Force and Baylor meet in the 2022 Armed Forces Bowl. This game will take place at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. The Falcons were the second best team in their division. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Falcons had a good season, they won nine games and lost another three overall, while within the conference they left a record of 5-3.

The Bears were a disaster during November with a single win against Oklahoma 38-35 and three straight losses. The Big 12 record for the Bears was negative at 4-5.

Air Force vs Baylor: Date

Air Force and Baylor play for the 2022 Armed Forces Bowl on Thursday, December 22 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. The Falcons have the better record and were dominant against conference rivals.

Air Force vs Baylor: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Air Force vs Baylor at the 2022 Armed Forces Bowl

This game for the 2022 Armed Forces Bowl, Air Force and Baylor at the Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Thursday, December 22, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN