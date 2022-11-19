Baylor take on TCU at McLane Stadium in Waco for a Week 12 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Baylor and TCU meet in a Week 12 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at McLane Stadium in Waco. The home team does not want to lose another game before the end of the month. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Bears saw their winning streak come to an end with a recent loss to Kansas State at home 3-31. Before that loss they won three straight games.

The Horned Frogs are close to the perfect season, they need only three victories for the consecration. TCU's most recent victory was against No. 18 Texas 17-10 on the road.

Baylor vs TCU: Date

The home team knows the visitors are lethal, but the Bears' record isn't too bad at home.

Baylor vs TCU: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Baylor vs TCU at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 12

This game for the Week 12 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Baylor and TCU at the McLane Stadium in Waco on Saturday, November 19, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.

