Arkansas take on Kansas at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis for the 2022 Liberty Bowl. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Arkansas vs Kansas: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Liberty Bowl

Arkansas and Kansas meet in the 2022 Liberty Bowl. This game will take place at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis. The Jayhawks want to break a losing streak that they left pending in the regular season. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Razorbacks didn't have the best season they would have wanted, and the worst thing was that the record against SEC rivals was negative at 3-5.

The Jayhawks won five straight between September and the first week of October, but after that hot start they lost 6 of 13 games.

Arkansas vs Kansas: Date

Arkansas and Kansas play for the 2022 Liberty Bowl on Wednesday, December 28 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis. Both teams are looking for one last big victory to close their bad records of the regular season.

Arkansas vs Kansas: Time by state in the US

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Arkansas vs Kansas at the 2022 Liberty Bowl

This game for the 2022 Liberty Bowl, Arkansas and Kansas at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis on Wednesday, December 28, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.