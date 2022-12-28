Arkansas play against Kansas for the 2022 Liberty Bowl in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Arkansas vs Kansas: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Liberty Bowl in your country

Arkansas and Kansas meet in the 2022 Liberty Bowl. This game will be held at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis on December 28, 2022 at 5:30 PM (ET). The Razorbacks were lethal for the first three weeks of the regular season but then it all fell apart. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Razorbacks thought that this 2022 regular season was going to be as good as last season but things were not as good as they expected. At the end of the regular season the Razorbacks won six of twelve games and only 3 of 8 within the SEC.

The Jayhawks suffered after winning the first game in October, after that victory they lost three games in October and another three in November for a total of six losses and one win against Oklahoma State.

Arkansas vs Kansas: Kick-Off Time

Arkansas and Kansas play for the 2022 Liberty Bowl on Wednesday, December 28 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis.

Australia: 7:30 AM (AEDT) December 29

Canada: 5:30 PM (EST)

China: 7:30 AM (AEDT) December 29

Germany: 11:30 PM (CET)

Ireland: 10:30 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 4:30 PM (CST)

US: 5:30 PM (ET)

UK: 10:30 PM (GMT)

Arkansas vs Kansas: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Liberty Bowl matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here

Arkansas vs Kansas: Predictions And Odds

Arkansas Razorbacks are favorites with -2.5 spread and 1.70 moneyline that will pay $170 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM. Kansas Jayhawks are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and 2.20 moneyline. The totals are offered at 68.5 points. The best pick for this COLLEGE BOWL game is: Razorbacks -2.5.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Arkansas -2.5 / 1.70 Totals 68.5 Kansas +2.5 / 2.20

* Odds via BetMGM