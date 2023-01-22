Russian Karen Khachanov will face American sensation Sebastian Korda in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2023. Check out here all the information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch or stream Australian Open 2023 in the US

The race for the title of the Australian Open 2023 continues with the quarter-finals matches, in which No. 20 Karen Khachanov will face No. 31 Sebastian Korda. Check out all you need to know about this match, including head-to-head, predictions and odds. If you’re in the US, you can stream it on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

Khachanov is coming from an incredible match against Yoshihito Nishioka, which he won 6-0, 6-0, 7-6(4). This is the first time that the Russian has reached this stage in the tournament, and he has great possibility to get even further.

Meanwhile, Korda is extending the dream after defeating Hubert Hurkacz in a thrilling five-setter (3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6(7)). The 22-year-old has been one of the surprises of the tournament so far, after also defeating Daniil Medvedev in the third round.

Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 23, 2023.

Time: TBD

Location: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.

Live Stream: fuboTV (free-trial in the US)

Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda: Time by state in the US

ET: TBD

CT: TBD

MT: TBD

PT: TBD

Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda: Storylines and head-to-head

This will be the fourth encounter between these two players. Korda has the upper hand with 2 victories, but Khachanov won their only match in a Grand Slam (Wimbledon 2021, five sets). The American, on the other hand, defeated him in all their matches in 2022 in Cincinnati and Antwerp.

How to watch or live stream Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda in the US

The match between Karen Khachanov and Sebastian Korda to be played on Monday, January 23 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park will be broadcast in the United States by fuboTV (free-trial in the US) and ESPN+, ESPN3.

Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this tennis match. According to BetMGM, Sebastian Korda is the favorite to win the match with odds of -150. Meanwhile, Khachanov has odds of +120.

BetMGM Karen Khachanov +120 Sebastian Korda -150

*Odds by BetMGM

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!