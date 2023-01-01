Purdue will play against LSU in the Citrus Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Camping World Stadium, in Orlando, Florida. Find out more about the predictions, odds, and how to watch it on TV or live stream online for free.

Purdue will clash with LSU in the Citrus Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Read along to know more about the teams, predictions, odds, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

The Boilermakers have not been very consistent this season based on their record. Finishing the regular part just 8-5 shows they weren’t good enough to be higher. Purdue won three games in a row late, but they were defeated 43-22 by the Michigan Wolverines on their last match.

LSU also had a bad ending of the season a month ago. They get to this clash at 9-4 with two consecutive losses mostly because their defense has been bad in those matchups. The Tigers gave up 38 points vs Texas A&M and 50 to Georgia, so they must improve on that side of the ball if they want to end with a victory in this game.

Purdue vs LSU: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 2, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Purdue vs LSU: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Purdue vs LSU: Storylines

The 2023 Citrus Bowl may not be as attractive as it should for something that usually happens at this part of the year. In these types of situations its common to see players drop out of the games to prepare for the draft or enter the transfer portal. One of the storylines goes to how depleted the Purdue Boilermakers will be.

To start with the absences not having the quarterback is already a bad sign for the match. Aidan O'Connell decided not to play, but he wasn’t the only player to do so. WR Charlie Jones, TE Payne Durham, CB Cory Trice and LB Jalen Graham joined that list of missing pieces. This will be the first time ever these teams play vs each other.

How to watch Purdue vs LSU in the US

Purdue will go up against LSU in the Citrus Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Monday, January 2. The game will be available in the US on FuboTV (free trial). ABC is the other option.

Purdue vs LSU: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as very uneven game with the LSU Tigers being favored by 15.5 points. According to BetMGM, LSU are at -110 to cover the spread or -625 for a win by any score. Purdue are at -110 against the spread or +450 if they get the victory by any margin. The over/under for this game was established at 54, with both at -110.

