There is going to be a tough game ahead for Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open since he has to play vs Rafael Nadal. Read along to know more about the players, match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch. If you live in the US, you can stream the game live on FuboTV (free trial).

Nadal appears as the clear favorite for who he is. The defending champion wasn’t the top candidate a year ago, but still ended up winning the title. In his start the draw crossed him with Jack Draper in a not easy game for the first round, although he solved without issues. He advanced to this point with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 win.

McDonald instead had to battle a lot to be in this match. Being lower in the ranking meant a very even clash with Brandon Nakashima. The close match between Americans left McDonald on the winning side of a five-set thriller with a 7-6(5), 7-6(1), 1-6, 6-7(10), 6-4 score in over four hours.

Rafael Nadal vs Mackenzie McDonald: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM (ET) (Not before)

Location: Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia

Rafael Nadal vs Mackenzie McDonald: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Rafael Nadal vs Mackenzie McDonald: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The time on the court is something very important in Grand Slams. Besides all the advantage that Nadal could have over McDonald, there isn’t one in how long they took to win their first game. While the Spaniard played for 3h 41m, the American was just above four hours.

Although this will not be the first match they are playing against each other. There is one other game between them from 2020 in Roland Garros. That was an easy win in straight sets for Nadal vs McDonald, but here he should have better possibilities than in clay.

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Mackenzie McDonald in the US

Rafael Nadal vs Mackenzie McDonald: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as a very uneven game. This match has Rafael Nadal as the player more likely to win. According to BetMGM, the favorite here is Rafael Nadal at -1111. For Mackenzie McDonald to end up with victory, the odds are at +600.

