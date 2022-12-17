Southern Miss play against Rice for the 2022 Lending Tree Bowl in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Southern Miss and Rice meet in the 2022 Lending Tree Bowl. This game will be held at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile on December 17, 2022 at 5:45 PM (ET). The Golden Eagles are eager to play another Bowl game after missing one previously. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Golden Eagles did not win a conference championship, but their 2022 season results were slightly good at 6-6 overall and 4-4 within the Sun Belt conference.

The Owls had another poor season that started with a loss to No. 14 USC on the road, but after that loss the Owls showed some flashes with a pair of straight wins. The Owls' record is 5-7 overall and 3-5 (C-USA).

Southern Miss vs Rice: Kick-Off Time

Southern Miss and Rice play for the 2022 Lending Tree Bowl on Saturday, December 17 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile.

Australia: 9:45 AM (AEDT) December 18

Canada: 5:45 PM (EST)

China: 6:45 AM (GMT) December 18

Germany: 11:45 PM (CET)

Ireland: 10:45 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 4:45 PM (CST)

US: 5:45 PM (ET)

UK: 10:45 PM (GMT)

Southern Miss vs Rice: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Lending Tree Bowl matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Southern Miss vs Rice: Predictions And Odds

Southern Miss Golden Eagles are favorites with -6.5 spread and 1.40 moneyline that will pay $140 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a better record than the visitors. Rice Owls are underdogs with +6.5 odds and 3.00 moneyline. The totals are offered at 45.5 points. The best pick for this College Bowl is: Golden Eagles -6.5.

BetMGM Southern Miss -6.5 / 1.40 Totals 45.5 Rice +6.5 / 3.00

* Odds via BetMGM