TCU play against Kansas State for a the 2022 Big 12 Conference Football Championship title in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

TCU vs Kansas State: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Big 12 Conference Football Championship in your country

TCU and Kansas State meet in the 2022 Big 12 Conference Football Championship. This game will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on December 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM (ET). The Horned Frogs are about to close the season with a perfect record. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Horned Frogs want this season to be memorable, and not just because of the number of wins, but because they want to make it to the CFP even though the Horned Frogs are outside most of the CFP Rankings predictions.

The Wildcats did not have a perfect record but they settled for the second spot in the Big 12 and that was enough with a record of 7-2 and 9-3 overall to reach the big conference title game.

TCU vs Kansas State: Kick-Off Time

TCU and Kansas State play for the 2022 Big 12 Conference Football Championship title on Saturday, December 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Australia: 4:00 AM (AEDT) December 4

Canada: 12:00 PM (EST)

China: 1:00 AM (GMT) December 4

Germany: 6:00 PM (CET)

Ireland: 5:00 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 11:00 AM (CST)

US: 12:00 PM (ET)

UK: 5:00 PM (GMT)

TCU vs Kansas State: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Conference Championship matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ABC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here

TCU vs Kansas State: Predictions And Odds

TCU Horned Frogs are favorites with -2.5 spread and 1.71 moneyline that will pay $171 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong winning streak. Kansas State Wildcats are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and 2.15 moneyline. The totals are offered at 62 points. The best pick for this College Football game is: Horned Frogs -2.5.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM TCU -2.5 / 1.71 Totals 62 Kansas State +2.5 / 2.15

* Odds via BetMGM