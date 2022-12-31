Kansas State play against Alabama for the 2022 Sugar Bowl in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Kansas State and Alabama meet in the 2022 Sugar Bowl. This game will be held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on December 31, 2022 at 12:00 PM (ET). The Wildcats know that the Crimson Tide are upset about not being able to play in the CFP. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Wildcats didn't make it to the CFP but at least they had a good record of 10-3 overall and 7-2 against Big 12 teams. The best thing about the 2022 regular season for the Wildcats was that they finished the season as the No. 9 team in the nation.

The Crimson Tide lost two key games during the 2022 season, one against Tennessee 49-52 and another against LSU 31-32 (OT) those losses moved Alabama away from the CFP. They closed out the regular season with a 3-week winning streak.

Kansas State vs Alabama: Kick-Off Time

Kansas State and Alabama play for the 2022 Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Kansas State vs Alabama: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Sugar Bowl matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Kansas State vs Alabama: Predictions And Odds

Kansas State are underdogs at home with +7 ATS and 3.20 moneyline that will pay $320 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong offensive line. Alabama Crimson Tide are favorites with -7 spread and 1.36 moneyline. The totals are offered at 56.5 points. The best pick for this COLLEGE BOWL game is: Alabama -7.

BetMGM Kansas State +7 / 3.20 Totals 56.5 Alabama -7 / 1.36

* Odds via BetMGM