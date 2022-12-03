Troy play against Coastal Carolina for a the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Football Championship title in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Troy and Coastal Carolina meet in the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Football Championship. This game will be held at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy on December 3, 2022 at 3:30 PM (ET). The Trojans know this game is easy, but the Chanticleers don't want to give up that easily. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Trojans began the 2022 NCAA season with a game against a ranked team, Ole Miss, but they lost that game 10-28 on the road. But the good news is that the Trojans have lost just two games during the current season, and their current winning streak stretches back nine weeks.

The Chanticleers also have just two losses, but the most recent game for them was a November 26 loss against James Madison 7-47. The Chanticleers' record was 10-2 overall and 7-1 in the Sun Belt Conference.

Troy vs Coastal Carolina: Kick-Off Time

Troy and Coastal Carolina play for the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Football Championship title on Saturday, December 3 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy.

Australia: 7:30 AM (AEDT) December 4

Canada: 3:30 PM (EST)

China: 4:30 AM (GMT) December 4

Germany: 9:30 PM (CET)

Ireland: 8:30 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 2:30 PM (CST)

US: 3:30 PM (ET)

UK: 8:30 PM (GMT)

Troy vs Coastal Carolina: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Conference Championship matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Troy vs Coastal Carolina: Predictions And Odds

Troy Trojans are favorites with -8.5 spread and 1.33 moneyline that will pay $133 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are on a hot streak. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are underdogs with +8.5 ATS and 3.40 moneyline. The totals are offered at 47.5 points. The best pick for this College Football game is: Over 47.5.

BetMGM Troy -8.5 / 1.33 Totals 47.5 Coastal Carolina +8.5 / 3.40

* Odds via BetMGM