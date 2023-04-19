Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings face each other today at Rogers Place for Game 2 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US

Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings will clash at Rogers Place in Edmonton in Game 2 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this NHL game in the US.

This will be their ninth playoff game. Interestingly, at the moment, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes as both the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings have each celebrated a triumph in four matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on April 18, 2023, and it ended in a 4-3 win for the Los Angeles Kings away in Edmonton in Game 1. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again for Game 2.

When will Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings be played?

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round Game 2 between Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings will be played today, April 19, 2023, at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings

The second match to be played between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings in the First Round of the NHL 2023 Playoffs, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) in the United States. Other options include Bally Sports Carolinas, TNT, TNT Web, Bally Sports West, TBS.