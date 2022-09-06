Andrey Rublev and Frances Tiafoe will play against each other for a Quarterfinals matchup of the 2022 US Open. Check out how to watch or live stream free the match in the US, the information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Andrey Rublev will face Frances Tiafoe for a Quarterfinals matchup of the 2022 US Open. Find out how to watch or live stream the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the US, watch this game live on fuboTV (Free Trial).

One of the last Russian players left in the 2022 US Open. And a nice surprise for him, as he is one of the most promising stars for Russia in tennis. He picked up a win over Cameron Norrie in the previous round. Now he has set as a goal to be a semifinalist.

The American Frances Tiafoe surpassed his best performance at the US Open tournament. His game against Rafael Nadal was his first time ever at the Round of 16 stage in the Billie Jean King Tennis Center's tournament. Even so, he didn't expected to win, as he played an amazing matchup.

Andrey Rublev vs Frances Tiafoe: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Time: 1:15 PM (ET) (Estimated)

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, New York

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Andrey Rublev vs Frances Tiafoe: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:15 PM (Estimated)

CT: 12:15 PM (Estimated)

MT: 11:15 AM (Estimated)

PT: 10:15 AM (Estimated)

Andrey Rublev vs Frances Tiafoe: Storylines and Head-to-Head

A rematch of the 2021 US Open Round of 32 game will be played on Wednesday. Both, Andrey and Frances will play against each other for the third time in just two years. As mentioned before, it will be the second time they faced the other in New York City.

However, the score keeps a win for each player. In the 2022 Cincinnati Masters, these two players played one another, and Rublev picked up the win last time. So, maybe as Tiafoe's big moment is coming, and maybe he will take revenge at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

How to watch Andrey Rublev vs Frances Tiafoe in the US

The 2022 US Open Quarterfinals game between Andrey Rublev and Frances Tiafoeis set to be played on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium of the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York. It will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial), as well as ESPN in the US.

Andrey Rublev vs Frances Tiafoe: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this Grand Slam matchup. According to BetMGM, the odds are evenly matched at -110 for both players. So, this matchup is one of the most evenly-matched games of the Quarterfinals stage.

