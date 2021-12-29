Arizona State and Wisconsin will clash off on Thursday at Allegiant Stadium in the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl. Check out how to watch or live stream online free this 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Arizona State vs Wisconsin: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021 Las Vegas Bowl in the US

Arizona State and Wisconsin will meet at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 10:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this 2021 Las Vegas Bowl match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game online. You can watch this game live in the United States on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

This will be their third overall meeting. At the moment, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes, considering the fact that both Arizona State and Wisconsin have each celebrated a victory once in their previous two meetings.

Their most recent game was played on September 15, 2013, when the Sun Devils won 32-30 in a thriller game. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in eight years, this time in the Las Vegas Bowl 2021.

Arizona State vs Wisconsin: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise

Live Stream: fuboTV (free trial)

Arizona State vs Wisconsin: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Arizona State vs Wisconsin: Storylines

Arizona State have been in decent form in the NCAA season recently. In their last five fixtures, they have won three times and lost two games (WLWWL). Meanwhile, their opponents, Wisconsin have won four of their previous matches, in addition to suffering only one defeat (LWWWW).

Arizona State were placed in fourth place on the Pacific-12 table with a win percentage of 0.667 after 12 matches in the 2021 season. Meanwhile, Wisconsin finished in fifth place in the Big Ten table with a win percentage of 0.667 after 12 games.

These opponents don’t have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to September 18, 2010, when the game ended in a 20-19 for the Badgers.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Arizona State vs Wisconsin in the U.S.

The 2021 Las Vegas Bowl game between Arizona State and Wisconsin, to be played on Thursday at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Another option is ESPN.

Arizona State vs Wisconsin: Predictions And Odds

Unsurprisingly, the oddsmakers believe that Wisconsin will win this game convincingly. Right now they're favored by 6 points, while the game total is set at 41.5 points.

FanDuel Handicap Wisconsin -6 Total o/u 41.5

* Odds via FanDuel