Ball State and Georgia State will clash off on Saturday at Toyota Stadium in the 2021 Camellia Bowl. Check out how to watch or live stream online free this 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Ball State vs Georgia State: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021 Camellia Bowl in the US

Ball State and Georgia State will meet at Toyota Stadium in Frisco in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at 2:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game online. You can watch this game live in the United States on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Camellia Bowl will decide which side of .500 Ball State will end the season in 2021. After a 20-3 win against Buffalo in their final game of the season, the Cardinals were bowl eligible. This year's MAC average-at-best performance is a step down from last year's 7-1 mark (5-1 in conference),

The season for the Georgia State can only be defined as having two halves. The Panthers opened the season 1-4, with opponents outscoring them by an average of more than four touchdowns in each of their four losses.

Ball State vs Georgia State: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 25, 2021

Time: 2:30 PM (ET)

Location: Toyota Stadium, Frisco

Live Stream: fuboTV (free trial)

Ball State vs Georgia State: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

Ball State vs Georgia State: Storylines

Ball State have been in a bad form in the NCAA season recently. In their last five fixtures, they have won two times and lost three games (WLLWL). Meanwhile, their opponents, Georgia State have won four of their previous matches, in addition to suffering only one defeat (WWWLW).

The Cardinals are placed in fourth place on the Mid-American table with a win percentage of 0.500 after 12 matches in the 2021 season. Meanwhile, the Panthers currently sit in second place in the Sun Belt table with a win percentage of 0.833 after 12 games.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Ball State vs Georgia State in the U.S.

The 2021 Camellia Bowl game between Ball State and Georgia State, to be played on Saturday at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Another option is ESPN.

Ball State vs Georgia State: Predictions And Odds

Unsurprisingly, the oddsmakers believe that Georgia State will win this game. Right now they're favored by 5.5 points, while the game total is set at 50.5 points.

FanDuel Handicap Georgia State -5.5 Total o/u 50.5

* Odds via FanDuel