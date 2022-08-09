Belinda Bencic and Serena Williams will face each other for the Round of 32 of the Canadian Open 2022. Here, check out information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Serena Williams will face Belinda Bencic in the second round of the 2022 Canadian Open in Toronto. The American just announced that she will be “moving away” from tennis after the US Open, so this would be her last WTA 1000. Here, check out all the match information, including predictions and odds. You can watch this match on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

Williams, 40, announced on Tuesday that she is ready to say goodbye to tennis, after a 27-year-long career. She has won 23 Grand Slams, being the second player with most majors behind Margaret Court (who set up the record before the Open Era). Besides that, she has won 96 titles (between singles and doubles) and has elevated the sport in the last two decades.

Williams will be looking for her fourth Canadian Open, but first she will have to face Swiss Belinda Bencic, who in 2015 at 18 ended her 19 match winning streak in the semifinals of this very same tournament. Bencic is coming from defeating Tereza Martincova in the first round.

Belinda Bencic vs Serena Williams: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Time: TBD

Location: National Bank Grandstand.

Belinda Bencic vs Serena Williams: Time by state in the US

Belinda Bencic vs Serena Williams: Storylines and head-to-head

They have faced each other three times, with Williams having won twice against the Swiss player. Their last encounter took place at the first round of the Australian Open in 2017, where Serena won her final Grand Slam for now.

How to watch or live stream Belinda Bencic vs Serena Williams in the US

The match between Belinda Bencic and Serena Williams for the Round of 32 of the Canadian Masters 2022 to be played on Wednesday, August 10 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV and Tennis Channel.

Belinda Bencic vs Serena Williams: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US haven’t made their predictions for this match yet. However, Serena Williams’ performance in the first round against Nuria Parrizas Diaz (6-3, 6-4) was solid enough to imagine that she could put a fight against Bencic.

