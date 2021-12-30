Canelo Alvarez wears a unique brand that has helped him to conquer the top of the Pound for Pound list: this is the peculiar story of No Boxing No Life gloves

Saul Canelo Alvarez is right now at the top of Boxing hill. He is recognized as the Pound for Pound king, a distinction he kept and protected even more in 2021 after becoming the first-ever Unified World Super middleweight Champion. Besides his discipline, skills, and Eddy Reynoso's support and advice, he has another personal weapon that has accompanied him for years: his No Boxing No Life gloves.

It is peculiar for a boxer to wear personal branded gloves. It seems like an elite unique detail, opened up just for a very few bunch athletes, such as Canelo. In fact, this story began just after one of his most significant triumphs: against Gennady Golovkin in September 2018.

Just when the sea was calmed, Eddy Reynoso's pupil announced that he was going to challenge Michael Rocky Fielding for the World title in a third different weight class: the Super middleweight one. In this fight, Alvarez introduced to the whole world his No Boxing No Life Gloves. Since then, he has defeated 6 rivals and won 7 absolute belts in 3 different categories.

Who is the creator and owner of No Boxing No Life gloves brand?

In 2000, Eddy Reynoso, Canelo Alvarez's lifelong coach and now manager, was not even close to imagining his luck would radically change to become a two-time Trainer of the Year awarded by The Ring magazine. On that date, he took a key decision in his life. This was even before training Canelo for the very first time.

"20 years ago (written in 2020), I decided to open the noboxingnolife@hotmail.com mail account. I still have it. I have always been a restless person talking about my job, I do not like to remain stuck. 20 years after, the idea that has been born in an Internet Café has become a brand that, little by little, is being known all over the world" posted Reynoso on his Instagram account.

Nowadays, No Boxing No Life is a gloves and clothes brand used by many boxers such as Canelo Alvarez, Ryan Garcia, Oscar Valdez, Frank Sanchez, Andy Ruiz, Gervonta Davis, and Isaac Pitbull Cruz on their recent fights.

Is it possible for sport and fight fans to use No Boxing No Life gloves?

This Mexican brand created by Eddy Reynoso and worn by Saul Canelo Alvarez is available for the American a World Wide market on their website, where training and professional fight gloves can be purchased.