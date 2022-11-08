Jiri Lehecka will face Brandon Nakashima for the Green Group of the 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan. Find out here how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, as well as the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Brandon Nakashima vs Jiri Lehecka: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals in the US

Brandon Nakashima and Jiri Lehecka will face each other at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy. This game will feature the winners of Day 1 of the 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals. These two players are part of the Green Group of this tournament. Here you can check out how to watch or live stream free the game, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the US, watch this match live on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Brandon Nakashima as the only American in the tournament, he is expected to deliver results. That's why in his debut at this year's tournament, the Californian made a huge comeback to win over the alternate Matteo Arnaldi. This first win has granted him the first place of the Green Group, so far.

On the other side, Jiri Lehecka is probably the least experienced player in the tournament, but that hasn't stopped him from proving himself to others in Milan. With a huge win over Francesco Passaro the 20-year-old Czech player wants to be taken seriously.

Brandon Nakashima vs Jiri Lehecka: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 9 2022

Time: 9:00 AM (ET) (Estimated)

Location: Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Brandon Nakashima vs Jiri Lehecka: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM (Estimated)

CT: 8:00 AM (Estimated)

MT: 7:00 AM (Estimated)

PT: 6:00 AM (Estimated)

Brandon Nakashima vs Jiri Lehecka: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Brandon Nakashima and Jiri Lehecka will play against each other for the first time ever at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy. However, this matchup will be a little different from others, because the loser of this game won't be eliminated. He will have a chance to redeem himself in the next game of the round-robin format. In fact, this Green Group is completed with Matteo Arnaldi, and Francesco Passaro.

How to watch or live stream free Brandon Nakashima vs Jiri Lehecka in the US

The 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals group-stage game between Brandon Nakashima and Jiri Lehecka is set to be played on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy. It will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial), as well as Tennis Channel in the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.

Brandon Nakashima vs Jiri Lehecka: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven't yet set their predictions for this 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals group-stage matchup. In fact, due to time zone differences from Italy, the markets aren't open yet. However, in the next few hours those odds are expected to be revealed.



