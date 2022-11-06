Caroline Garcia and Aryna Sabalenka will feature the final match of the 2022 WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Find out here, how to watch or live stream free this must-watch game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Caroline Garcia and Aryna Sabalenka will play against each other at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The winner of this match will be crowned as the 2022 WTA Finals winner. Find out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the US, watch this game live on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Caroline Garcia comes off as the second top of the Group Tracy Austin, just behind Iga Swiatek, the semifinalist rival of her now opponent of this final matchup. In the semifinals stage, the French tennis player won over the Greek Maria Sakkari, in two sets, after she got the best record and game win-loss record of the tournament. Now Garcia will play her first-ever finals matchup at the best-of-best tournament.

On the other side, Aryna Sabalenka a former World No.2 at the Women's Tennis Association ranking, this isn't her first rodeo at the WTA Finals. However, she struggled through the Group Nancy Richey as the second best as well. However, she proved her power against World No.1 and favorite to win the tournament Iga Swiatek. After a 2-1 set game, the Belarusian player got her ticket to the finals game. This will be her first time at this stage in the tournament.

Caroline Garcia vs Aryna Sabalenka: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 7 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Caroline Garcia vs Aryna Sabalenka: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Caroline Garcia vs Aryna Sabalenka: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Caroline Garcia and Aryna Sabalenka will face-off for the second time in the current WTA Tour. The previous meeting was a hard win for the French tennis player, but Sabalenka knows how to beat her, as she has done it twice. However, she doesn't win over Garcia since 2018. It's been a long time.

However, this matchup will be a little different from others, because this will be the final game of the 2022 WTA Finals. Which means the winner of the game will be crowned not only as the winner of the tournament, but as the best women's tennis player of the year.

How to watch or live stream free Caroline Garcia vs Aryna Sabalenka in the US

The 2022 WTA Finals group-stage game between Caroline Garcia andAryna Sabalenka is set to be played on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. It will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial), as well as Tennis Channel in the US.

Caroline Garcia vs Aryna Sabalenka: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven't yet set their predictions for the 2022 WTA Finals last game of the tourament. As of this moment, the markets aren't open for this matchup between Caroline Garcia and Aryna Sabalenka. However, the odds are coming in the next few hours.