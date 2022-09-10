The World No. 1 will be decided here. Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will battle for their first Grand Slam title in the 2022 US Open final. Here, check out information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

The road to the 2022 US Open final has been filled with memorable moments, and it’s time to crown a new champion. Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz will battle not only for their first Grand Slam title in New York, but also for the top of the ATP Rankings. Here, check out all the match information, including predictions and odds. You can watch this tennis match on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

Ruud, who entered the tournament as the Top 5 seed, will have a second chance of winning a major, after he lost to Rafael Nadal in the final of Roland Garros earlier this year. The Norwegian has had an incredible tournament, defeating tough opponents such as Matteo Berrettini and Karen Khachanov to reach the decisive match.

On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz has been pletoric all tournament. The Spaniard had to battle hard to defeat home favorite Frances Tiafoe in five sets 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3. It was his three consecutive five-setter, after his victories over Marin Cilic and Jannik Sinner. If he triumphs on Sunday, he will become the youngest World No. 1 in the history of the ATP Rankings (since 1973).

Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz: Match Information

Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Time: 4:00 PM

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, NY.

Live Stream: fuboTV

Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:00

CT: 3:00

MT: 2:00

PT: 1:00

Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz: Storylines and head-to-head

Ruud and Alcaraz have played each other twice, with the Spaniard taking the victory in both games. Their first encounter took place in Marbella last year, with Alcaraz winning the semifinals (6-2, 6-4). They most recently met in the final of the Miami Open, with the 19-year-old winning 7-5, 6-4.

How to watch or live stream Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz in the US

The 2022 US Open final between Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz to be played on Sunday, September 11 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at 4:00 PM (ET) will be broadcasted in the United States by ESPN.

Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this match. According to BetMGM, Carlos Alcaraz is the absolute favorite to win the match with odds of -200. Meanwhile, Ruud has odds of +175.

BetMGM Casper Ruud +175 Carlos Alcaraz -200

*Odds by BetMGM