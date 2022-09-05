Cori "Coco" Gauff will face Caroline Garcia for the Quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open. Here, you will find out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Cori Gauff vs Caroline Garcia: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2022 us Open in the US

Coco Gauff will play against Caroline Garcia for a Quarterfinals matchup of the 2022 US Open. Find out how to watch or live stream the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the US, watch this game live on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Cori "Coco" Gauff will play her first-ever US Open Quarterfinals game. Although, she played the 2022 French Open finals this year. So, she knows how to handle pressure. However, she's an 18-year-old girl with a very bright future ahead.

On the other side, Caroline Garcia went over Bianca Andreescu and Alison Riske-Amritraj in the third and fourth round to play her first-ever US Open Quarterfinals. So, she is among the women's favorite to clinch the 2022 US Open title.

Cori Gauff vs Caroline Garcia: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, New York

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Cori Gauff vs Caroline Garcia: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Cori Gauff vs Caroline Garcia: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Cori "Coco" Gauff and Caroline Garcia will play against each other for the third time overall. Coco Gauff leads this rivalry with two wins over the French woman player. In less than a year, Gauff and Garcia have faced each other at the 2022 Doha Open, and at the 2021 Indian Wells. As both matches were at a hard-court tournament, it may seem like Gauff could win this matchup.

How to watch Cori Gauff vs Caroline Garcia in the US

The 2022 US Open Quarterfinals game between Cori Gauff and Caroline Garcia is set to be played on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium of the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York City. It will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial), as well as ESPN in the US.

Cori Gauff vs Caroline Garcia: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this Women's Grand Slam matchup. According to BetMGM, Caroline Garcia has -130 odds to win this US Open Quarterfinals game, while Cori Gauff has +105 odds to make a shocker win.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!