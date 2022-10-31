Cori 'Coco' Gauff and Caroline Garcia will face-off at the 2022 WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Find out here, how to watch or live stream this matchup in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Cori Gauff vs Caroline Garcia: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 WTA Finals in the US

Coco Gauff will play against Caroline Garcia at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. This matchup will be valid for the 2022 WTA Finals. Gauff and Jessica Pegula are the only two American players among the best of the women's tennis season. Find out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the US, watch this game live on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Cori 'Coco' Gauff is currently ranked World. No. 4 of the Women's Tennis Association. The 18-year-old American has won 38 games and lost 19 games so far in the current season. That's why she is competing between the best of the best in women's tennis. Despite she didn't won a title this year, she clinched the 2022 French Open final.

On the other side, Caroline Garcia holds the World No.6 of the Women's Tennis Association ranking. Also, the French tennis player won three WTA titles this year, including the 2022 Cincinnati Masters, as well as the Bad Homburg, and Warsaw Open tournaments.

Cori Gauff vs Caroline Garcia: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET) (Estimated)

Location: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Cori Gauff vs Caroline Garcia: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Cori Gauff vs Caroline Garcia: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Cori 'Coco' Gauff and Caroline Garcia will play against each other for the fourth time. In fact, their last matchup was at the 2022 US Open QF stage, where Caroline Garcia broke the winless streak against the 18-year-old American. So, the current record is 2 wins for Gauff, and 1 win for Garcia.

However, this matchup will be a little different from others, because the loser of the game will still have a chance to redeem herself in order to advance to the next stage in the 2022 WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Both Gauff and Garcia are in the Tracy Austin group, with Iga Swiatek and Daria Kasatkina.

How to watch or live stream free Cori Gauff vs Caroline Garcia in the US

The 2022 WTA Finals group-stage game between Cori Gauff and Caroline Garcia is set to be played on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. It will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial), as well as Tennis Channel in the US.

Cori Gauff vs Caroline Garcia: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this WTA Finals' group-stage matchup. According to BetMGM, Cori 'Coco' Gauff has -161 odds to win this women's tennis game, while Caroline Garcia has +125 odds to make a shocker win.

