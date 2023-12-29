How to watch Missouri vs Ohio State for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for Cotton Bowl Classic

In of the most anticipated matchups in college football, Missouri will face Ohio State in the 2023 edition of the Cotton Bowl. The game will be played on Saturday, December 30 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

[Watch Missouri vs Ohio State online FREE on Fubo]

Missouri (10-2) had a remarkable record thanks to tremendous performances by names such as Cody Schrader, Brady Cook, Javon Foster, Darius Robinson and Luther Burden III. The Tigers want to end the season as a Top 10 ranked team in the nation.

Ohio State were favorites to reach the College Football Playoff, but a crushing 30-24 loss against Michigan in the last week of the regular season left them out of contention. After a great 11-1 record, the Buckeyes will try to finish the year on a high note. This could be the final game of Marvin Harrison Jr before going to the NFL.

When will Missouri vs Ohio State be played?

The Missouri Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes will clash in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Saturday, December 30 at 8 PM (ET). The Buckeyes are 4-point favorites.

Missouri vs Ohio State: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch Missouri vs Ohio State in the US

The 2023 Cotton Bowl Classic between Missouri and Ohio State will be available in the US on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options to watch the game in the United States are ESPN and ESPN+.