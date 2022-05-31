Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula will face each other for the quarter-finals of the 2022 French Open. Check out everything about this must-watch match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

World number 1 and champion Iga Swiatek will face American Jessica Pegula to try to reach the semifinals of the 2022 French Open. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions and odds for this tennis match. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV (free trial).

Swiatek, who won the 2020 Roland Garros, is looking for her second title in Paris. So far, so good. She started the tournament with two resounding victories against Tsurenko and Riske, then had to fight a little harder to defeat Kovinic and Zheng, who was the only one able to win her a set.

Meanwhile, Pegula is equalizing her best result in a Grand Slam, after she reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open twice.The 11th seed defeated Irina-Camelia Begu in the last round after a three-set battle (4-6, 6-2, 6-3). Against Swiatek, she has to bring her A-game.

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Time: 7:15 AM ET

Location: Philippe-Chatrier, Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:15 AM

CT: 6:15 AM

MT: 5:15 AM

PT: 4:15 AM

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula: Storylines and head-to-head

This will be the third match between these two players. So far, their head-to-head is divided with one win per side. Pegula won their first encounter in 2019 in Washington DC, while Swiatek won their last encounter at the 2022 Miami semifinals.

How to watch or live stream Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula in the US

The match between Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula for the quarter-finals of the French Open 2022 to be played on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by Tennis Channel.

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this match. Iga Swiatek is the strong favorite to win the match with odds of -800, while Jessica Pegula has odds of +500, according to Caesars.

Caesars Iga Swiatek -800 Jessica Pegula +500

*Odds by Caesars