Why is Sidney Crosby not playing today for Canada vs Finland in 2026 Winter Olympics hockey semifinal?

Sidney Crosby will not be taking the ice today for Team Canada in the Winter Olympics semifinal against Finland due to a lower-body injury he sustained during the quarterfinal win over Czechia. The veteran captain had hoped to return for this crucial matchup, but medical evaluations determined that playing would risk further aggravating the injury.

Head coach Jon Cooper confirmed that the decision was made with Crosby’s health as the top priority, emphasizing that protecting the team’s star player is critical for Canada’s chances in the remainder of the tournament.

With Crosby sidelined for today’s semifinal, Connor McDavid steps in as Team Canada’s captain, taking on full leadership responsibilities on and off the ice. Supporting him in this role are Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon, who serve as alternate captains.

Will Sidney Crosby return in the 2026 Winter Olympics?

As of now, Sidney Crosby’s return in the 2026 Winter Olympics remains uncertain. The veteran forward has been sidelined with a lower-body injury sustained during the quarterfinals, and medical staff continue to monitor his recovery closely. Head coach Jon Cooper has emphasized a day-to-day approach, prioritizing Crosby’s long-term health over an immediate return. However, with a gold medal on the line, a return is very much possible.

Is Sidney Crosby out for the season with Penguins?

Sidney Crosby is not expected to be out for the season with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The lower-body injury that sidelined him at the Olympics is not believed to be long term, and early indications suggest the team is prioritizing caution rather than dealing with a serious setback. While his return timeline will depend on recovery and medical evaluation, the outlook does not point to an extended absence from the NHL season.

