Who is Team Canada’s captain with Sidney Crosby out vs Finland in 2026 Winter Olympics men’s hockey semifinals?

Team Canada is heading into the 2026 Winter Olympics men’s hockey semifinals with high stakes, facing Finland for a spot in the gold medal game. The biggest story is Sidney Crosby, Canada’s captain and two-time Olympic gold medalist, who left the quarterfinal win over Czechia with a lower-body injury.

The injury occurred early in the second period of Canada’s 4‑3 overtime win, forcing Crosby out of the game and into medical evaluation. A recent Sidney Crosby injury update confirmed that he will not be playing today, delivering a significant blow to Team Canada ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics semifinal against Finland.

With Olympic rules requiring a designated captain for every game, and with confirmation that Crosby will not be available, speculation has grown around who will wear the “C” in the semifinal against Finland.

The spotlight naturally focuses on the team’s alternate captains and leading performers as Canada prepares for one of its most consequential matches of the tournament.

Sidney Crosby #87 of Team Canada skates during the Men’s Preliminary Group A match. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Who will wear the “C” with Crosby out?

Hockey Canada officially named Sidney Crosby the team captain for the 2026 Olympics, with Connor McDavid and Cale Makar as alternate captains, according to hockeycanada.ca.

However, with confirmation that Crosby will not play today, the team officially announced that Connor McDavid will wear the ‘C’, with Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon serving as alternates.

