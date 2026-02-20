Trending topics:
Who is Team Canada’s captain with Sidney Crosby out vs Finland in 2026 Winter Olympics men’s hockey semifinals?

With Sidney Crosby sidelined for the 2026 Olympic semifinal against Finland, Team Canada’s captaincy remains uncertain heading into a crucial matchup.

By Alexander Rosquez

Sidney Crosby #87 of Team Canada skates during Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games.
© Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesSidney Crosby #87 of Team Canada skates during Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games.

Team Canada is heading into the 2026 Winter Olympics men’s hockey semifinals with high stakes, facing Finland for a spot in the gold medal game. The biggest story is Sidney Crosby, Canada’s captain and two-time Olympic gold medalist, who left the quarterfinal win over Czechia with a lower-body injury.

The injury occurred early in the second period of Canada’s 4‑3 overtime win, forcing Crosby out of the game and into medical evaluation. A recent Sidney Crosby injury update confirmed that he will not be playing today, delivering a significant blow to Team Canada ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics semifinal against Finland.

With Olympic rules requiring a designated captain for every game, and with confirmation that Crosby will not be available, speculation has grown around who will wear the “C” in the semifinal against Finland.

The spotlight naturally focuses on the team’s alternate captains and leading performers as Canada prepares for one of its most consequential matches of the tournament.

Who will wear the “C” with Crosby out?

Hockey Canada officially named Sidney Crosby the team captain for the 2026 Olympics, with Connor McDavid and Cale Makar as alternate captains, according to hockeycanada.ca.

Connor McDavid could receive huge responsibility from Sidney Crosby and Canada vs Finland in 2026 Winter Olympics hockey semifinal

However, with confirmation that Crosby will not play today, the team officially announced that Connor McDavid will wear the ‘C’, with Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon serving as alternates.

