Jessica Pegula couldn't performed well through the group stage. With two consecutive losses, the American will play this last game with no chances to qualify for the semifinals. However, its already her achievement to make it to the WTA Finals for the first time in her professional tennis career.

Jessica Pegula couldn't performed well through the group stage. With two consecutive losses, the American will play this last game with no chances to qualify for the semifinals. However, its already her achievement to make it to the WTA Finals for the first time in her professional tennis career.

On the other side, Aryna Sabalenka will have to win in order to keep her chances alive. After one loss and one win, the Belarusian 7th ranked in the WTA sits third place in the Nancy Richey group. If Sabalenka wins, Ons Jabeur won't have to it, so she could grab the second place to advance to the semifinals round.

Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 4, 2022

Time: 4:30 PM (ET) (Estimated)

Location: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka will play against each other for the second time this year. In the previous game, Sabalenka won over the American, as well as two previous matchups. However, Pegula won the first meeting between these two tennis players in the 2020 Cincinnati Masters.

For Pegula this will be her last match of the tournament, while Sabalenka needs to win in order to keep her chances alive to qualify for the semifinals round. There is only one spot left of the Nancy Rickey group, as Maria Sakkari has won two consecutive games so far.

The 2022 WTA Finals group-stage game between Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka is set to be played on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this WTA Finals' group-stage matchup. According to BetMGM, Aryna Sabalenka has -118 odds to win this women's tennis game, while Jessica Pegula has -110 odds to make a shocker win. One of the closest games in the WTA Finals so far.

