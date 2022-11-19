Kansas take on Texas at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence for a Week 12 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Kansas and Texas meet in a Week 12 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. The visitors know that the home team lost a recent game against another team from the same state. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Jayhawks started the season well with five perfect wins through October 1, but on October 8 they lost to TCU at home 31-38 in what was to be the first loss of four in the last five weeks. The most recent loss for the Jayhawks was against Texas Tech 28-43 on the road.

The Longhorns are not having good results with their new head coach, Sarkisian, maybe next season will be better for them. The Longhorns' most recent game was a 10-17 home loss against TCU.

Kansas and Texas play for a Week 12 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, November 19 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. The visitors have a good offensive line, but the Jayhawks have a winning record at home.

Kansas vs Texas: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

This game for the Week 12 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Kansas and Texas at the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence on Saturday, November 19, will be broadcast in the US by FS1.

