Karen Khachanov vs Carlos Alcaraz: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch the fourth round of the 2022 French Open today

Russian Karen Khachanov and Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz will meet today for the fourth round of the 2022 French Open, with the goal of getting into the second week of the tournament. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions and odds for this tennis match. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV (free trial).

Khachanov took out No. 10 seed Cameron Norrie 6-2, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 in the third round. The 26-year-old arrived in Paris with a 4-5 record on clay this season. He’s looking to reach the quarter-finals of this tournament for the fourth time.

Alcaraz, who has been undoubtedly this year’s revelation, reached this round after defeating Sebastian Korda in three sets. It was an easier match that he had to overcome against countryman Albert Ramos Vinolas in the second round, saving a match point.

Karen Khachanov vs Carlos Alcaraz: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Time: 2:45 PM (estimated)

Location: Philippe-Chatrier, Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France

Live Stream: fuboTV (free-trial)

Karen Khachanov vs Carlos Alcaraz: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 PM

The start of the match is behind schedule after the game between Rafael Nadal and Felix Auger-Aliassime wen to five sets (3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3) and ended late.

Karen Khachanov vs Carlos Alcaraz: Storylines and head-to-head

This will be the first time that these two players faced each other at the ATP Tour. The Russian is 0-4 in win-loss against Top 10, while Alcaraz has an overall record this year of 28 victories and only three losses.

How to watch or live stream Karen Khachanov vs Carlos Alcaraz in the US

The match between Karen Khachanov and Carlos Alcaraz for the fourth round of the French Open 2022 to be played today, May 29, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free trial), ATP Tennis TV and Tennis Channel.

Karen Khachanov vs Carlos Alcaraz: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions and Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz is the absolute favorite to win the match with odds of -1000, while Khachanov has odds of +600, according to Caesars.

