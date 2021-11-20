Ohio State against Michigan State at Ohio Stadium for the Week 12 of the 2021 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Ohio State vs Michigan State: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2021 NCAA College Football season in the US

No. 4 Ohio State (9-1) and No. 7 Michigan State (9-1) meet in for a Week 12 game in the 2021 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Ohio Stadium on November 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM (ET). Nines fight. Here is all the related information about this NCAA College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

The Buckeyes won their most recent home game against Purdue 59-31, yet another victory for the eight-game winning streak. Before that victory they had won on the road against Nebraska 26-17.

Michigan State Spartans won at home to Maryland 40-21 in Week 10 just after losing to Purdue 29-40 on the road in Week 9. That loss was the only one for the Spartans this season, they have nine wins and only one defeat.

Ohio State vs Michigan State: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Time: 12:00 PM (ET)

Location: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State vs Michigan State: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Ohio State vs Michigan State: Storylines

No one remembers the Buckeyes' loss to the Oregon Ducks in Week 2 of the 2021 NCAA season anymore. After that loss the Buckeyes won eight consecutive weeks, the three most recent victories were against Penn State 33-24, Nebraska 26-17 and Purdue 59-31. The Buckeyes close out the regular season against the universities of Michigan, the Spartans and the Wolverines. Ohio State's offensive line is scoring an average of 46.3 points per game as the best offense of the season and the defense allows only 20.2 points per game.

From the first week of the season the Spartans demonstrated unstoppable offensive power, they won the first game of the season against a rival from the Big Ten, Northwestern 38-21 on the road. That was the first win against a known conference rival, but the Michigan State Spartans' only loss of the season was against Purdue, conference rival, on the road 29-40. The Spartans are scoring an average of 34.6 points per game and the team is allowing 22.5 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Ohio State vs Michigan State in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Week 12 game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: ABC, ABC.com, ABC App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Ohio State vs Michigan State: Predictions And Odds

Ohio State are favorites for this game with -6 points to cover and -230 moneyline at FanDuel, they have the best offense of the season but the visitors are in a good position from the AP Poll. Michigan State Spartans are underdogs with +6 ATS and +190 moneyline. The best pick for this College Football game is: Ohio State Buckeyes -6.

FanDuel Ohio State -6 / -230 Totals Michigan State +6 / +190

* Odds via FanDuel