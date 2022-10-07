Poland will face Germany in a second round match of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

It will undoubtedly be one of the duels that will have to be followed closely. In this Pool F there are already three confirmed teams out of four that will advance to the quarterfinals. On the one hand, Germany no longer have a chance to access the next round, regardless of the result in this game, so for them it will only be to complete all the matches.

However, the opposite is true for Poland, who not only still have a chance of advancing to the quarterfinals, but are currently in fourth place, so they depend on themselves to advance to the next round. To do this, of course, they must win since if they lose they could be complicated.

Poland vs Germany: Date

Poland and Germany will face each other in Lodz, Poland this Saturday, October 8 2022 at 2:30 PM (ET) in what will be a second stage game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.

Poland vs Germany: Time by States in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 11:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

Poland vs Germany: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship second stage game between Poland and Germany be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.