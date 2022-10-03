Serbia will play against Poland in a second round game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Serbia and Poland will face each other in what will be the first game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship second phase. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

The second phase of this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship begins, which was accessed by 16 teams that will be divided into 2 groups of 8 participants each. In them, the different teams will play 4 games against the teams that have not been group rivals. Of those, only the 4 best placed will advance to the quarterfinals.

Serbia have been, together with Italy, the only two teams that won all 5 games of the group stage. The last of them, a hard-fought victory against the United States. The Serbs are undoubtedly one of the main candidates and they want to continue showing why. Poland will undoubtedly be looking for a feat in this game, as they are the underdogs.

Serbia vs Poland: Date

Serbia will play against Poland in Lodz, Poland this Tuesday, October 4 2022 at 2:30 PM (ET) in what will be a second stage game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.

Serbia vs Poland: Time by States in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 11:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

Serbia vs Poland: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship second stage game between Serbia and Poland be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.

