Iga Swiatek will come against Aryna Sabalenka tonight at the Artur Ashe Stadium in the 2022 US Open Women’s Semi-Finals. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, H2H, information, predictions, and odds.

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka will face off at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Acapulco in the Semi-Finals of the US Open 2022 today, September 8, at 8:30 PM (ET). Here, check out the US Open Women’s tennis match preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, H2H, and how to watch the game in the US. In the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

This will be their fifth overall meeting. There are no surprises here as Iga Swiatek of Poland is the favorite in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on three occasions so far. Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus has claimed only one win to this day.

Their last duel took place on May 14, 2022, and it ended in a 2-0 (6-2, 6-1) win for the Polish player at the 2022 Internazionali BNL D’Italia in Rome. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash again, this time to determine one of the US Open finalists.

Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka: Match Information

Date: Saturday, September 8, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York

Live Stream: fuboTV

Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka: Storylines

Iga Swiatek has had to beat Jasmine Paolini from Italy 2-0 (6-3, 6-0), Sloane Stephens from USA 2-0 (6-3, 6-2), Lauren Davis from USA 2-0 (6-3, 6-4), Jule Niemeier from Germany 2-1 (2-6, 6-4, 6-0) and Jessica Pegula from USA 2-0 (6-3, 7-6(4) to set up a meeting with the Belarussian.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka has set up a meeting with the Polish number 1 after overcoming Catherine Harrison from USA 2-0 (6-1, 6-3), Kaia Kanepi from Estonia 2-1 (2-6, 7-6(8), 6-4), Clara Burel from France (6-0, 6-2), Danielle Rose Collins from USA 2-1 (3-6, 6-3, 6-2) and Karolina Pliskova from Czech Republic 2-0 (6-1, 7-6(4).

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to November 13, 2021, and it ended in a 2-1 (6-4, 3-6, 2-6) win for Iga Swiatek in the WTA Finals in Guadalajara. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who will get to progress to the Final of the 2022 US Open.

How to watch or live stream Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka in the US

The 2022 ATP US Open Semi-Finals duel between Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka, to be played on Saturday, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, will be broadcast in the United States. Other options are ATP Tennis TV, Tennis Channel.

Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka: Predictions and Odds

The odds are in favor of Iga Swiatek. BetMGM see her as the firm favorite to become a finalist, and thus they have given her 1.53 odds. On the other hand, Sabalenka has 2.55 odds to cause an upset and feature in US Open Final.

BetMGM Iga Swiatek 1.53 Aryna Sabalenka 2.55

