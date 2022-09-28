United States and Bulgaria clash off at the Atlas Arena in the First Round of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

United States vs Bulgaria: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship in the US

The United States and Bulgaria will face each other at the Atlas Arena in Lodz in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship First Round. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this women’s Pool C Matchday 4 volleyball match in the US.

This will be their 22nd overall meeting. Expectedly, the United States are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 14 occasions so far; Bulgaria have grabbed a triumph just seven times to this day.

Their most recent game was played on June 26, 2022, when the game ended in a 3-2 Bulgaria win. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again, this time at this year’s Volleyball World Championship.

United States vs Bulgaria: Date

The 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship First Round Pool C Matchday 4 game between the United States and Bulgaria will be played on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Atlas Arena in Lodz.

United States vs Bulgaria: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch United States vs Bulgaria in FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship 2022

The game to be played between the United States and Bulgaria in the First Round of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship, will be broadcast on Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB in the United States.