Utah take on Oregon State at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Utah for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Utah vs Oregon State: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 5

Utah and Oregon State meet in a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Utah. The home team is back after a bad start to the current season. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Utes started the 2022 football season poorly with a heartbreaking loss to the Florida Gators 26-29 on the road. But after the first loss of the season the Utes won three straight with Week 4 being the most recent win against Arizona State 34-13.

The Beavers lost a recent game against a Top 25 AP Poll team, USC 14-17 at home in what was their first loss of the season and the end of a promising 3-week winning streak.

Utah vs Oregon State: Date

Utah and Oregon State play for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, October 1 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Utah. The visitors have a similar record to the home team, but the Utes haven't lost a game since the first week.

Utah vs Oregon State: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Utah vs Oregon State at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 5

This game for the Week 5 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Utah and Oregon State at the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Utah on Saturday, October 1, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) an other options to watch this game in the US is P12N