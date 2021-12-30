Washington State and Central Michigan will clash off on Friday at Sun Bowl Stadium in the 2021 Sun Bowl. Check out how to watch or live stream online free this 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Washington State and Central Michigan will meet at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season on Friday, December 31, 2021, at 12:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this 2021 Sun Bowl match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game online. You can watch this game live in the United States on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Sun Bowl 2021 matchup was originally set to pit Washington State versus Miami, but the Hurricanes had to pull out due to COVID-19 difficulties with the program. Due to Boise State's withdrawal from the Arizona Bowl, Central Michigan was able to replace them.

Due to COVID-19 procedures and a shortage of accessible staff, Boise State became the sixth team to withdraw from a bowl game this season. In addition, they are the second Mountain West club to do so.

Washington State vs Central Michigan: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 31, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM (ET)

Location: Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso

Washington State vs Central Michigan: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Washington State vs Central Michigan: Storylines

Washington State have been in decent form in the NCAA season recently. In their last five fixtures, they have won three times and lost twice (LWLWW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, Central Michigan have been doing better, as they managed four consecutive triumphs in their last five games, in addition to one defeat (LWWWW).

The Cougars were placed in sixth place on the Pacific-12 table with a win percentage of 0.583 after 12 matches in the 2021 season. Meanwhile, the Chippewas finished in second place on the Mid-American table with a win percentage of 0.667 after 12 games.

Washington State vs Central Michigan: Predictions And Odds

Unsurprisingly, the oddsmakers believe that Washington State will win this game convincingly. Right now they're favored by 6.5 points, while the game total is set at 57.5 points.

FanDuel Handicap Washington State -6.5 Total o/u 57.5

* Odds via FanDuel