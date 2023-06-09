The WEC will present this weekend the 4th race of the 2023 season, the 24 hours of Le Mans. Here you can find all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

This weekend one of the most emblematic races in motorsport will take place, no less than the 24 hours of Le Mans. Among the Hypercars, the fight seems to be between the two Toyota teams, who are in first and second place in the standings and have won the previous 3 races on the calendar.

In the LMP2 category, United Autosport and Team WRT are in first second place, respectively; separated only by 8 points. The category in which there is the greatest difference between the first and the second (almost 40 points), is the LMGTE Am with Corvette Racing being the leaders.

When will 24 Hours of Le Mans take place?

The 24 Hours of Le Mans will take place at the Circuit de La Sarthe, Le Mans, France this Saturday, June 10 at 10:00 AM (ET).

24 Hours of Le Mans: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch 24 Hours of Le Mans

This 24 Hours of Le Mans will be broadcast in the United States on Motortrend. In the UK, you can watch it on Eurosport 2/Discovery+.