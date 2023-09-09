Watch Stanford vs USC for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Stanford and USC meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. The home team won two big games at home. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Stanford vs USC online free in the US on Fubo]

The Cardinal don’t know what it’s like to lose in the current season, they won against Hawaii on the road in what was a 37-24 victory against an underdog. After this game they play Sacramento State at home.

The Trojans started the 2023 season well with a pair of home wins against San Jose State 56-28 and against Nevada 66-14 being two non-conference games. This game against the Cardinal will be the first against a Pac-12 team.

When will Stanford vs USC be played?

Stanford and USC play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, September 9 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. The home team probably won’t be easy to beat with a two-week winning streak.

Stanford vs USC: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Stanford vs USC in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Stanford and USC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 9, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.