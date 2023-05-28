The 2023 WNBA season began on May 19 with the Las Vegas Aces as one of the big favorites as they’re defending champions.

The Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 title after eliminating the Phoenix Mercury, Seattle Storm in the postseason and the Connecticut Sun in the Finals.

There is not much difference between the Aces’ roster of 2022 and the current 2023 season, four players left, while four other players joined the franchise.

What new all-time record did the Las Vegas Aces set in the 2023 season?

After winning a key game on May 28 against the Minnesota Lynx 94-73 they not only established a 4-wins streak, but now the Las Vegas Aces are the first team in WNBA history to win their first four games of the season by 90 points or more.

They won the first game of the season against Seattle 105-64, the second game against the Los Angeles Sparks 94-85, the third against the Los Angeles Sparks at home 93-65 and finally against the Minnesota Lynx 94-73.