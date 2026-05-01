Alexander Blockx’s profile: Age, height, ranking, career highlights and more of the tennis player

The Belgian standout Alexander Blockx has turned heads with his aggressive baseline game, booming serve and rapid rise through the rankings, establishing himself as part of tennis’ new generation of talent.

After dominating the junior circuit and winning the boys’ singles title at the 2023 Australian Open, he has started to translate that promise onto the professional stage. His run at the Madrid Open introduced him to a much wider audience.

His combination of athleticism, composure and shot-making ability has already drawn comparisons to some of the sport’s rising stars, and many believe his breakthrough season may only be the beginning.

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How old is Alexander Blockx?

Alexander Blockx is 21 years old. The Belgian tennis player was born on April 8, 2005, in Antwerp, Belgium, and has already established himself as one of the country’s brightest young prospects despite his age.

Alexander Blockx celebrates after a point in his match against Casper Ruud (Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

After building a strong reputation on the junior circuit, including winning the 2023 Australian Open boys’ singles title, he transitioned quickly into the professional ranks and began climbing the ATP standings at an impressive pace.

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How tall is Alexander Blockx?

Alexander Blockx is 6-foot-4 (1.93 meters) tall. His height has become one of the biggest assets in his game, especially on serve, where he generates considerable power and angle.

Who is Alexander Blockx’s coach?

Alexander Blockx is coached by Philippe Cassiers. Cassiers has worked with Blockx since his early years in Belgium and played a major role in shaping his development from a junior standout into a rising ATP player.

The two have trained together for years at the Forest Hills tennis academy in Belgium. Cassiers was also by his side during his successful junior campaign at the Australian Open in 2023, where the Belgian captured the boys’ singles title.

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What is Alexander Blockx’s current ranking?

Alexander Blockx is currently ranked World No. 69 in the ATP rankings. That mark represents the highest ranking of his professional career so far and reflects the breakthrough season he has enjoyed in 2026.

Alexander Blockx celebrates victory over Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina (Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

His climb accelerated dramatically during the clay-court season, particularly after his impressive performances at the Madrid Open. He defeated several established ATP players, including Casper Ruud and Felix Auger-Aliassime, to reach the semifinals of the tournament.

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Before his rise on the ATP Tour, he had already been one of the best junior players in the world, even reaching No. 1 in the junior rankings. His transition to the professional circuit has been notably quick.

How much has Alexander Blockx earned in prize money?

Alexander Blockx has earned more than $1.2 million in career prize money. His career earnings recently surpassed the seven-figure mark thanks to strong results on both the Challenger Tour and ATP Tour.

A significant portion of those earnings came during the 2025 and 2026 seasons, when he began competing consistently in ATP-level events and making deeper tournament runs.

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Alexander Blockx’s career highlights

Won the 2023 Australian Open boys’ singles title: Blockx announced himself to the tennis world by capturing the junior Australian Open championship in 2023. The Belgian defeated Learner Tien in a dramatic three-set final and became the first Belgian boy to win a junior Grand Slam singles title since Kimmer Coppejans at Roland Garros in 2012.

Reached No. 1 in the ITF junior rankings: Following his Australian Open triumph and several strong junior performances, Blockx climbed to World No. 1 in the ITF junior rankings in May 2023. That achievement cemented his reputation as one of the top prospects in international tennis.

Won multiple ATP Challenger titles: As he transitioned into the professional circuit, Blockx collected several Challenger trophies that accelerated his rise in the ATP rankings. Among his most notable titles were victories in Kobe (2024), Oeiras (2025), Bratislava (2025), and Canberra (2026).

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Reached the final of the 2025 Next Gen ATP Finals: One of the biggest milestones of his professional career came at the 2025 Next Gen ATP Finals. Blockx advanced all the way to the championship match before falling to American star Learner Tien. The run placed him among the best young players on the ATP Tour.

Made a breakthrough run at the 2026 Madrid Open: Blockx gained worldwide attention during the 2026 Madrid Open after producing the best ATP result of his career. Entering the tournament ranked No. 69 in the world, he defeated players such as Felix Auger-Aliassime, Francisco Cerundolo, and defending champion Casper Ruud on his way to the semifinals.

Reached a career-high ATP ranking inside the Top 70: Thanks to his performances during the 2025 and 2026 seasons, Blockx climbed to a career-high ATP singles ranking of World No. 69. His rapid rise has made him one of Belgium’s most promising young players.