Quentin Halys’ profile: Who is the French tennis player? Age, height, ranking, career and more

French tennis continues to produce a steady stream of intriguing talents and Quentin Halys is one of those names quietly gaining traction on the global stage. His steady rise through the rankings has started to turn heads.

He has built his career the hard way—grinding through Challenger events, refining his powerful serve and proving he can compete with higher-ranked opponents, including tournaments under the ATP Tour umbrella.

His game, defined by aggression and resilience, reflects a modern baseline style that thrives in today’s fast-paced conditions, turning him into a dangerous opponent whenever he steps on court.

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How old is Quentin Halys?

Quentin Halys is 29 years old, born on October 26, 1996. The French player was born in Bondy, a suburb of Paris, and turned professional in 2012 at a young age. He had been playing the sport since the age of five at his local club in Bondy.

Quentin Halys during day two of the 2026 Brisbane International (Source: Albert Perez/Getty Images)

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Over the years, he has steadily developed his game on the ATP circuit, transitioning from a promising junior—where he reached a US Open final—to a consistent presence in professional tournaments.

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What is Quentin Halys’ height?

Quentin Halys stands at 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 meters). His height is a major asset in his game, particularly when it comes to serving. He uses his strong frame to generate power and angles, allowing him to win a high percentage of points on his first serve.

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This physical advantage also helps him dictate rallies from the baseline, especially on faster surfaces like hard courts and grass. Combined with his aggressive style, his build makes him a difficult opponent, capable of putting pressure on rivals from the very first shot of each point.

What is Quentin Halys’ ranking?

Quentin Halys is currently ranked around World No. 111 in the ATP singles rankings (as of early 2026). His ranking has fluctuated in recent seasons, but his peak came in June 2025, when he reached a career-high of World No. 46.

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That milestone marked a significant breakthrough, placing him among the top 50 players in the world for the first time. His ranking trajectory reflects his steady progression through the tour. After breaking into the Top 100 in 2022, he continued to improve with strong performances in ATP events and Grand Slams.

How much prize money has Quentin Halys earned?

Quentin Halys has earned over $4.8 million in career prize money, according to the ATP Tour official site. This figure includes earnings from both singles and doubles competitions across Grand Slams, Challenger tournaments and more.

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Quentin Halys during day two of the 2026 Brisbane International (Source: Albert Perez/Getty Images)

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His prize money has grown significantly in recent years, thanks to deeper runs in major tournaments and improved results at the ATP level. Like many players outside the very top tier, a large portion of his earnings has come from consistent performances rather than major titles.

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Quentin Halys’ career highlights

Junior Grand Slam breakthrough (2014): Halys first caught international attention at the US Open junior event, where he reached the boys’ singles final. That run not only showcased his raw talent but also positioned him among the most promising French prospects of his generation. Competing against the best junior players in the world, he demonstrated early on his powerful serve and aggressive baseline game—traits that would later define his professional career.

Turning pro and building consistency (2012–2022): After turning professional in 2012, Halys spent several seasons grinding through the Challenger Tour, a crucial step for many players aiming to break into the elite level. During this period, he collected multiple Challenger titles and finals, gradually improving his ranking while gaining valuable match experience. His persistence paid off in 2022 when he finally broke into the ATP Top 100, a key milestone that allowed him to regularly compete in higher-level tournaments and Grand Slams.

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First ATP Tour final (2024 Gstaad): A major turning point in his career came at the Swiss Open Gstaad, where Halys reached his first ATP singles final. Throughout the tournament, he delivered impressive performances against established players, showing composure under pressure and the ability to adapt his game on clay—traditionally a challenging surface for big servers. Although he finished as runner-up, the result marked his arrival as a legitimate threat on the ATP Tour and significantly boosted his confidence.

Career-high ranking (2025): In 2025, Halys achieved a career-best ranking of World No. 46, breaking into the Top 50 for the first time. This milestone reflected not just a single strong result, but a period of sustained consistency across different tournaments and surfaces. Reaching this level placed him among the most competitive players on tour and confirmed his steady progression after years of development.

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Grand Slam consistency: Halys has gradually improved his performances at the sport’s biggest events, including strong runs at Wimbledon and Roland Garros. Reaching the third round in multiple majors highlighted his growing ability to handle high-pressure matches and compete in best-of-five-set formats. These results also showed his versatility, as he proved capable of adapting his game to both grass and clay courts.

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ATP doubles title (2025 Moselle Open): Another important milestone came at the Moselle Open, where Halys captured his first ATP title in doubles alongside Pierre-Hugues Herbert. The victory demonstrated his adaptability and skill beyond singles play, as well as his ability to succeed in a team format. Winning an ATP title added a significant achievement to his résumé and underlined his all-around development as a professional player.