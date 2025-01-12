Where to watch Maya Joint vs Jessica Pegula live for free in the USA: 2025 Australian Open

Maya Joint will play against Jessica Pegula in the first round of the 2025 Australian Open. Fans in the USA can stay fully informed with details on the match date, start time, and live streaming options, making it easy to catch every moment of this exciting showdown.

Maya Joint vs Jessica Pegula online

Jessica Pegula, a fan favorite among the American audience, is set to make her debut in the first Grand Slam of the year, aiming to kick off her campaign with a victory and solidify herself as a title contender.

Standing in her way is 18-year-old Australian Maya Joint, who enters the match as an underdog but is eager to make a statement on home soil by taking down a top-10 player.

When will the Maya Joint vs Jessica Pegula match be played?

Maya Joint faces off against Jessica Pegula in the 2025 Australian Open first round this Monday, January 13, with the match scheduled to begin at 1:00 AM (ET).

Maya Joint of Australia – Steve Bell/Getty Images

Maya Joint vs Jessica Pegula: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 AM

CT: 12:00 AM

MT: 11:00 PM (January 12)

PT: 10:00 PM (January 12)

How to watch Maya Joint vs Jessica Pegula in the USA

Don’t miss the electrifying 2025 Australian Open clash between Maya Joint and Jessica Pegula, streaming live on Fubo (free trial). For comprehensive coverage, tune in to ESPN+ and ESPN2.