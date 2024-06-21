Turkey will face Portugal in the Matchday 2 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

Turkey vs Portugal: Where and how to watch live the UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

Turkey will take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in the Matchday 2 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Learn how to watch the game, whether through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services, in the USA and other countries. In the USA, you can catch the match on ViX Premium for just $4.99!

It’s a showdown between the two group leaders, promising to be nothing short of vibrant. Turkey, who predictably defeated Georgia 3-1, understands the significance of securing a victory against their toughest group opponents and will strive for it.

Portugal faced a challenging debut against the Czech Republic, a match they could have easily lost. However, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team displayed resilience and managed to overturn the score, clinching a 2-1 victory. Another win guarantees their advancement to the next round, and they are determined to pursue it.

Turkey vs Portugal: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (June 23)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (June 23)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (June 23)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Turkey: 7:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Turkey vs Portugal in the USA

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal are aiming for another victory in Euro 2024, facing off against a determined Turkey team also eager to advance to the next round. In the USA, you can watch this intriguing game on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Euro 2024, running from June 14 to July 14, is one of this summer’s most significant tournaments, featuring Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the highly anticipated matchup between Turkey and Portugal.

Turkey vs Portugal: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: CTV App, VIVA, TVA+, TSN4, TVA Sports, CTV, TSN1, TLN

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, ZDF

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sport 24

Republic of Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 2, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT Canvas

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP 1

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

Turkey: TRT 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports